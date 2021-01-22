New Delhi: The Congress party is set to elect its new national president this year by June, party leader KC Venugopal announced on Friday. Also Read - NASA Lends 3.9-Billion-Year-Old Moon Rock For Display in Oval Office of The White House

“Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided that there will be an elected Congress president by June 2021,” KC Venugopal said. Also Read - Breaking: 6 Migrant Workers From Assam Dead in Forest in Meghalaya

Currently, Sonia Gandhi is the interim Congress president. She took over the position after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress chief following the drubbing in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Also Read - Lakshya Teaser Out: Naga Shaurya Fights Hard To Make a Comeback Into Archery