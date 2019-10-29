New Delhi: The Congress will hold 35 press conferences from November 1 to 8 against Centre’s handling of the ongoing economic crisis in the country, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Further, the grand old party will also hold protests starting November 5 till November 15 over the same.

Earlier this month, former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh addressed a press briefing on India’s economic condition, saying that the “much-advertised double engine model” of the BJP government has utterly failed.

He reiterated the looming condition of the Indian economy, adding, “The much-advertised double engine model of governance on which BJP seeks votes has utterly failed. Maharashtra has faced some of the worst effects of the economic slowdown. The manufacturing growth rate of Maharashtra has been declining for the fourth consecutive year.”

Other Congress leaders had also earlier attacked the government over the economy’s grim situation. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that BJP leaders were busy ‘running a comedy circus’ instead of improving the economy.

“BJP leaders are busy undermining the achievements of others instead of doing the work they have been assigned. The man who won the Nobel prize did his work with honesty and then won the award. “Your (government’s) work is to improve the economy and not run a comedy circus,” Priyanka had tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi had attacked the government, saying “What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start.”