New Delhi: Amid nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress announced on Saturday that the party will hold a dharna at Delhi’s Raj Ghat on Sunday i.e December 22, from 2 pm to 8 pm.

According to reports, all the top party leaders including interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present at the dharna.

The decision was taken after Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia among others met at the party headquarters on Saturday evening.

Delhi: Congress to hold a 'dharna' at Raj Ghat, tomorrow from 2 pm to 8 pm, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and #NationalRegisterOfCitizens. Party's interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to also take part. pic.twitter.com/frkHiDkJoo — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

On Friday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had slammed the BJP and expressed solidarity with students and citizens. In a video message, she said the Congress party would continue its in-principle objection to the CAA and back all forms of peaceful demonstrations across the nation.

Gandhi said, “In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has shown utter disregard for people’s voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reiterated the same, when she joined the protesters at India Gate, calling the amended law ‘anti-poor.

Meanwhile, 16 people were killed in violence across Uttar Pradesh over the centre’s new citizenship law, which broke out after Friday prayers. While the government says that the newly amended law will help minorities, critics say it discriminates against Muslims and violate secular principles of the Constitution.