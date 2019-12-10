New Delhi: As the Citizenship Amendment Bill is heading to Rajya Sabha for its passage after getting it cleared in Lok Sabha, the Congress on Tuesday asked its state units to hold ‘Dharna Pardarshan’ across the country in protest against the proposed Bill.

Issuing a letter to all state unit heads, Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal asked them to organise protests as the Bill is taken up for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Talking about the objective of the protest, he said that his party will enlighten the general public of its stand and mobilise support in favour of its decision.

Prior to this, the Congress had also issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members and asked them to be present in the Upper House when the Bill will be tabled.

The protest from the Congress assumes significance as the Centre in Rajya Sabha needs the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Upper House.

The Congress has in the earlier statement already stated that it will oppose the Bill ‘tooth and nail’ and alleged it is against the Constitutional values.

After heated discussions for the whole day, the Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in Lok Sabha in the presence of 391 members.

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.