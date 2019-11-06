New Delhi: Days after announcing that it will hold over 35 press conferences from November 1 to 8 against the Centre’s handling of the ongoing economic crisis in the country, the Congress on Wednesday said it will hold another mega rally on December 1 at Ramlila Maidannews against the Centre for the same reason. This time, the party will hold the rally along with other political parties and will highlight the economic slowdown and the agrarian crisis being faced by the country.

Delhi: Congress to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on 1st December along with other parties on the issues of economic slowdown and agrarian crisis. pic.twitter.com/ySa1sQOzMb — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Congress had also said that it will voice its concerns against the government over issues such as economic slowdown, unemployment, agrarian crisis and the RCEP.

Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said the rally in December will be addressed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The development came after party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with the party’s general secretaries, state in-charges and heads of frontal organisations at the AICC headquarters on Saturday.

Apart from the mega rally in December, the Congress also had said that it will again hold a mass agitation between November 5-15 at the district and state level.

The mass protest across India and the national capital is aimed against the government’s policies which the party claimed had led to an economic slowdown, unemployment and agrarian crisis.

The development comes as former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh earlier this month had highlighted India’s economic condition, saying that the ‘much-advertised double engine model’ of the BJP government has utterly failed.

He reiterated the looming condition of the Indian economy, and said, “The much-advertised double engine model of governance on which BJP seeks votes has utterly failed. Maharashtra has faced some of the worst effects of the economic slowdown. The manufacturing growth rate of Maharashtra has been declining for the fourth consecutive year.”

The Congress has also planned to hold a protest against the controversial Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) agreement which the Central government did not sign in Bangkok, keeping the interest of the nation in mind.