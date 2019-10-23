New Delhi: Just a day ahead of the announcement of poll results of Maharashtra and Haryana, the Congress on Tuesday decided to hold a nation-wide protest against the Central government over the economic slowdown in the country.

The development from the grand-old party comes a day after the exit poll results predicted a landslide victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra and the Khattar-led BJP in Haryana.

Congress will hold a protest across the country from the first week of November, against Central Government over economic situation. pic.twitter.com/mD1PQGilhm — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

As per updates from various news agencies, the Congress is also planning to invite like-minded political parties to join its protest against the Central government over the ailing economic condition of the country.

Party leaders from the Congress have been slamming the Central government for its failed policies to address the economy of the country.

While addressing a rally in Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no understanding of the economy and went on to say that the world is mocking India due to the Central government’s failed policies.

He also said that the demonetisation and ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ (GST) have destroyed small and medium enterprises.

“The world is mocking India. The country which used to show the way to the world used to live with love, used to progress fast. Today one caste is fighting the other, one religion is fighting the other and the country’s pride, its economy, Narendra Modi has destroyed it,” Rahul was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier he had said that the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister should steal ideas from the election manifesto that the Congress had released during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He claimed his party’s manifesto had policies to address the economy of the country.

Prior to this, the Gandhi scion had in a tweet slammed the Central government after a report of the Global Hunger Index was released.

“India’s Global Hunger Index ranking, falling steadily since 2014, has now crashed to 102/117. This ranking reveals a colossal failure in govt policy and blows the lid off the PM’s hollow “sabka vikas” claim, parroted by Modia,” he had said in a tweet.