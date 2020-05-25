New Delhi: Congress, which has been trying to corner the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over its handling of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, on Monday said that on May 28, it will organise an online campaign across states to raise issue of people being in distress due to the COVID-19 crisis. Also Read - 'Talash Gumshuda Jan Sevak Ki', Missing Posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia Emerge in Gwalior; Congress Man Held

It will also demand that the government transfer, with immediate effect, Rs 10,000 to families outside the income tax bracket. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Electricity Department Leaves Man Startled After Complaint, Says Remove BJP And Elect Congress For Cheaper Bill

In a statement today, the Congress said, “Party to organise an online campaign across states on 28th May to raise the issues of people in distress due to COVID-19 crisis. They will demand the government to immediately make the direct cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to all the families outside the income tax bracket.” Also Read - 'Mass Migration From Villages Occurred Under Congress': Mayawati Attacks Sonia Gandhi-Led Party

Party to organise an online campaign across states on 28th May to raise the issues of people in distress due to #COVID19 crisis. They will demand the govt to immediately make the direct cash transfer of Rs 10000 to all the families outside the income tax bracket: Congress pic.twitter.com/QQHddPhrdK — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Notably, in the last few days, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has tried to put the government under pressure over issues like migrant crisis and the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package. Earlier this month, Sonia Gandhi accused the government of charging migrants for their journey back home in ‘Shramik Special’ trains and directed all state Congress units to pay for the migrants’ fare.

Last week, she also chaired an opposition meet to discuss the current situation in the country.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has criticised the government time and again and has been holding a series of interviews with leading economists. Recently, he was seen chatting with a group of migrants on the streets of Delhi.

Finally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra last week found herself involved in a faceoff with the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over bringing back to the state its labourers stranded in neighbouring Rajasthan.