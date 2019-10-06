New Delhi: Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said on Sunday the Congress was going to lose in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections unless the party gets rid of leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Speaking to Zee Media on Sunday, the Congress leader reiterated that he won’t be campaigning for the Congress in Maharashtra Assembly Elections scheduled to be held on October 21.

On Friday, Mr Nirupam launched an attack against the party leadership as some of his supporters were not granted party tickets this time. Alleging that around 20 promising candidates were denied party tickets, he said that he was being sidelined in the party. “Sonia (Gandhi) is given the wrong information by some lobby of sycophants. I have spoken to top leaders about my apprehension but despite that nothing has been done and I see no point in doing it again.”

Mr Nirupam had said that those who used to conspire against Rahul Gandhi are running the party today.

In response to his attack, the party, on Friday, issued a restraint order on Sanjay Nirupam. ” Mr Sanjay Nirupam would be well advised to restrain himself. It would be appropriate of he does not kite fly these conspiracy theories that are unimaginative,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari had said.

Mr Nirupam had alleged that the Congress in Haryana had turned into ‘Hooda Congress’ as those who worked against the party’s interests in the last five years are given prominence over those who slogged to strengthen the opposition party in Haryana. Commenting on whether he is mulling an exit from the party, he said he isn’t thinking about leaving the party. But if things go like this, he would leave the party.

Sanjay Nirupam had joined the Congress after he quit the Shiv Sena in 2005. His potshots at top leaders are likely to widen the rift in the party which, in turn, is likely to further boost the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.