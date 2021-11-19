New Delhi: The Congress Party will observe ‘Kisan Vijay Diwas’ across the country tomorrow “in recognition of consistent & spirited fight of the farmers against the flawed decisions”. The party also asked its state units to organise ‘Kisan Vijay Rallies’ and ‘Kisan Vijay Sabhas’.Also Read - AB de Villiers Retires: A Look Back At His Brilliant Career Stats In All Formats | ODI, Test & T20 Average

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home. Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- India vs New Zealand; Top Picks, Team News For Today's T20I at JSCA International Stadium at 7 PM IST November 19 Friday

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience. Also Read - After Govt’s Announcement on Farm Laws, Farmer Unions Say Will Decide on Ending Protest, MSP Demand Tomorrow

“There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers,” he said.

Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone.

“I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws,” Modi said.

Farmers have been protesting against the government’s three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.