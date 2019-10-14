New Delhi: A day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar compared interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi with a dead mouse, the Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress on Monday has decided to protest outside the BJP office in the national capital.

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress led by Sharmistha Mukherjee has called for a protest outside the saffron party’s office at 2 pm on Monday. The DPCC workers will march from their office to Delhi BJP office and burn effigy of Manohar Khattar.

No words to condemn this utterly disgraceful misogynist statement of @mlkhattar who is a repeat offender for making derogatory statement against women. @DelhiPMC will hold a demonstration against him outside BJP HQ at DDU Marg at 2pm #MaafiMaangoKhattar — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) October 14, 2019

Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev also called Manohar Lal Khattar’s comment “shameful” and released a press statement

Earlier, in the day, The INC via its official Twitter handle condemned the remarks made by the Haryana CM which reads, “The comment made by the BJP’s Chief Minister is not only cheap and objectionable, but it also shows the anti-women character of the BJP. We condemn Chief Minister ML Khattar’s remark and demand an immediate apology from him.”

Senior Congress leader also took to Twitter to slam Khattar,

.@MLKhattar ji,your repugnant comment shows that you have no concern for political civilities nor you value the sanctity of your position but worse-your zilch respect for women!Considering you were CM with this mindset,no wonder women safety was in the pits! #MaafiMaangoKhattar pic.twitter.com/QEKlZDU0yF — Kumari Selja (@kumari_selja) October 14, 2019

The controversy started when Khattar made the remarks on Sonia Gandhi while campaigning in Sonipat.

“After losing the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president and started saying that the party should get new president from outside Gandhi family. We thought this was good, to move away from nepotism (parivarvad)… But they spent three months moving around the country in search of a new party president. After three months who became the president? Sonia Gandhi. Khoda Pahar Nikli Chuiya, Vo Bhi Mari Hui (like digging up a mountain to find a mouse, that too a dead one). This is their condition,” stated Khattar.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21, and the results will be declared on October 24.