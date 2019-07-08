New Delhi: While the Congress struggles to find itself a new chief after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, the party seems set on a revamp following the Lok Sabha drubbing. (Also read: With Karnataka Crisis Mounting, What’s to Become of Congress?)

According to a report by Zee News, the party will be scrapping its Data Analytics Department which was instrumental in selecting party candidates for the general elections. It was also responsible for the functioning of the party’s mobile application Shakti.

The app was to facilitate voter feedback for the nominees and party candidates were picked accordingly. That also didn’t seem to have worked; the party could just about manage 52 seats in the Lok Sabha. There have also been rumours that Rahul was not given accurate findings from the data that was collected through the app.

The report says that apparently, inflated figures were conveyed to Rahul, leading to confusion. The pathetic performance in the polls led to questions being raised on the efficacy of the department.

Meanwhile, department chief Praveen Chakravarty rubbished the reports. “A recent gossip column about the activities of data analytics department of the Congress party during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election has been brought to my attention. Every line in that column is a lie. Equally, other similar stories based entirely on unnamed sources, masquerading as investigative pieces, are plain rubbish. These are obviously mischievous, defamatory, patently absurd and sadly an utter disgrace to Indian journalism,” he had said in a June 17 statement.

Chakravarty had claimed that the department would continue to function from the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

The party had renamed the party’s computer cell as the Data Analytics Department in March 2018. To run the department, the party had hired former investment banker Praveen Chakravarty as its head. Back then, Rahul was excited about the department and had even tweeted the same. “Excited to announce a ‘Data Analytics’ department under the leadership of Praveen Chakravarty to effectively use ‘Big Data’,” he had said.