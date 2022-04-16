New Delhi: Amid the speculation of Prashant Kishor joining Congress, interim party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday held a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist and other senior party leaders at her Delhi residence. In the meeting that came close on the heels of the poll rout in the five states where the Assembly elections were recently held, it is learnt that Kishor presented a detailed roadmap for the 2024 elections before the top Congress brass.Also Read - Kolhapur North (Maharashtra) Bypoll Result: Congress' Jayashree Jadhav Wins by Over 19000 Votes | Highlights

After the presentation, Sonia Gandhi set up a committee to look into the suggestions. “Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 election and Congress president has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week and after that, a final decision will be taken,” General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal said. Also Read - Bochahan (Bihar) Bypoll Result 2022: RJD's Amar Kumar Paswan Wins by Over 35,000 Votes

Earlier the meeting, called by Sonia Gandhi to discuss issues related to ‘Chintan Shivir’ and upcoming polls, was attended by the party’s senior leaders — Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken. The meeting lasted for more than two hours and political strategist Prashant Kishor exited from the backdoor after giving the presentation. Also Read - 'A Groom Forced to Undergo Nasbandi': Hardik Patel Expresses Displeasure Over Congress' Style of Functioning

Kishor had previously held parleys with the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, but there was no report of any forward movement. However, sources told news agency IANS that Kishor is likely to join the Congress formally soon.

Sources mentioned that Prashant Kishor said during the meeting the Congress party must target up to 400 seats out of 543 for 2024 and work on alliances wherever the party was weak.

The Congress is gearing up to call a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ahead of the ‘Chintan Shivir’. The CWC will meet to finalise the agenda for the Shivir. Senior Congress leaders have been meeting regularly to work on the agenda. Sonia Gandhi has assigned this task to senior leaders such as Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik, who have been holding talks with other leaders to finalise the agenda for the CWC and the Chintan Shivir.

(With inputs from agencies)