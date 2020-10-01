New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and party treasurer Ahmed Patel tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday. He asked all those who came in close contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested for the infection. Also Read - 'Healthcare Services Made Available to Women, Children & Adolescents on Priority During COVID Times': Harsh Vardhan

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self isolate," Patel tweeted.

I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) October 1, 2020

The Congress leader was recently seen in the concluded Parliament session where he was seen opposing the farm Bills in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu had also tested positive for the virus.

The country’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, while 52,73,202 have been cured.

(With inputs from IANS)