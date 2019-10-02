New Delhi: Both the BJP and the Congress took out padayatra on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in what may come across as the latest war between the two parties to lay claim on Gandhi legacy. As Union home minister Amit Shah took part in Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Shalimar Bagh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took out a Gandhi Sandesh Yatra towards Rajghat.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is all set to take out a padayatra in Lucknow, a day after she was stopped from taking out a march in support of the law student who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape.

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office for the party’s Gandhi Sandesh Yatra on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/eb06iZ9v2S — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

According to an ANI report, Priyanka will take out a padayatra at noon from Shaheed Smarak to the GOP park and will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah takes part in ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra,’ in Shalimar Bagh. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/KMS8G1oid4 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take the name of Mahatama Gandhi today years after failing to recognise his significance is a victory for the Congress.

Addressing a special convention of the state Congress committee in Jaipur on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Gehlot took a dig at the BJP and RSS and said, “What was their thinking 75 years back? Did they ever take names of Gandhi, Patel or Ambedkar? I believe it’s a victory for the thinking of Gandhi and Congress that RSS-BJP today have to take names of our leaders.”

“It’s a victory of our policies, programs and beliefs,” he added, acclaiming the Congress for “maintaining” democracy for 70 years which has been lost in an atmosphere of violence since 2014.

The BJP and Congress in Rajasthan have been fighting over Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th anniversary, trying to appropriate his legacy and rationalise which ideology he sided with. Gehlot had earlier bashed the BJP saying that it would be better if the party followed Gandhi’s footsteps as well, rather than just remembering him