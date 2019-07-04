New Delhi: While the Congress rank and file is crying itself hoarse over Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down, there is one party colleague who has taken it in the right spirit.

A day after her brother made an official confirmation of his resignation, Priyanka took to Twitter on Thursday to say, “Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision.”

On Wednesday, Rahul had put up an open resignation letter on his Twitter handle where he held himself responsible for his party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. He wrote, “As President of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election.”

He also changed his Twitter bio and removed the mention of him being the Congress President. Earlier in the day, he had told reporters, “I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party chief.”

In his letter, he said, “Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party.”

Assuring the cadre, he said, “In no way, shape or form am I stepping back from this fight. I am a loyal soldier of the Congress party and a devoted son of India. A free and fair election requires the neutrality of a country’s institutions — an election cannot be fair without arbiters, a free press, an independent judiciary and a transparent Election Commission that is objective and neutral.”

Saying that the Congress had its work cut out, Rahul added, “Today the BJP is systematically crushing the voice of the Indian people. It is the duty of the Congress party to defend these voices. India has never and will never be one voice.”