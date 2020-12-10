Hyderabad: After Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turned 74 on Wednesday, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Sravan Dasoju came up with a proposal to include Gandhi’s biography in Telangana school syllabus. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Seems To Lack Consistency, Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

While writing to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Dasoju said, “As a mark of respect and gratitude, you are requested to direct the authorities to insert Srimati Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus.” Also Read - Congress Leader Ahmed Patel's Last Rites To Be Held At His Native Village In Gujarat's Bharuch

“Although KCR is the first beneficiary of the separate state, he did not show any interest to respect Sonia Gandhi, the greatest leader. Therefore, I humbly request the government of Telangana to initiate the process on our request as soon as possible,” the Congress leader said. Also Read - Ahmed Patel Passes Away: 'Lost an Irreplaceable Comrade,' Says Sonia Gandhi, Tributes Pour in From Political Circle

According to Dasoju, KCR has earlier had made an official statement in the state Assembly as “no Telangana without Sonia Gandhi”.

“However, until after six years of the Telangana dream came true, nothing great has been done in return by the government,” Dasoju said.

Sravan Dasoju had made this appeal to the Telangana government at an intellectual summit organised on Wednesday at Gandhi Bhavan.

(With inputs from ANI)