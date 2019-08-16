New Delhi: Congress claimed that the closed-door meeting to be held at the United Nations on Kashmir issue today is a grave diplomatic failure and strategic failure of the government.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that J&K and Ladakh is an integral, inalienable, untouchable part of India, no other body, group, organisation, an individual can assert to the contrary. This is a non-negotiable, non-discussable issue as far as India is concerned.

“Here, far from bilateral and internal, we are jumping to internationalisation. I am sorry to say, India as a whole stands behind the government, but this is a grave diplomatic failure of the government,” said Singhvi.

But this issue is our internal matter, what we do with our law and changes in the law is not even bilateral, it is internal. Here, far from bilateral and internal, we are jumping to internationalisation: @DrAMSinghvi#ModiDiplomacyFailure — Congress Live (@INCIndiaLive) August 16, 2019

Singhvi said that under the Shimla agreement signed by Mrs Gandhi, under India’s established foreign policy, some of these are bilateral issues. But this issue is our internal matter, what we do with our law and changes in the law is not even bilateral, it is internal.

“Under the nose of Modi govt, while hosting our Foreign minister, Chinese govt gets this meeting organised at Pakistan’s behest, is this not a strategic failure other than being a diplomatic faux pas. Why should such a meeting be held at the UN?” he added.

“I implore the honourable Prime Minister to not remain silent and move all our friends in the UN security council to have this meeting cancelled. This issue is not open for discussion,” said Singhvi.