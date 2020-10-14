New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the BJP, suggesting that both parties are corrupted. In a tweet, the party implied that the Congress was “looting our country” prior to 2014, and later, the saffron party took its place. “Congress was looting our country, then BJP came and said… “Ye main kar leta hu, tab tak aap Dream-11 pe team banao” (sic),” the AAP said. Also Read - 'Farmers Gave Country Food Security, Modi Government Only Betrayed Them': Rahul Gandhi

Notably, this came a day after AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the farmers of Punjab at the Jantar Mantar and said the BJP wanted to take farming away from the farmers and give it to the corporates. He had also demanded that the newly introduced farm laws should be withdrawn.

Saying the farmers of Punjab gave birth to Green Revolution by working hard and made the country self-reliant, Kejriwal had said, “Only 6 per cent of the crop is procured at MSP across the country, whereas 100 per cent should be procured at MSP.”

The Chief Minister said the BJP had promised to implement the Swaminathan Committee report before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which talks about the cost of MSP being 1.5 times more, but after winning the elections, the BJP scrapped the MSP.

“This is the season of harvesting and sowing the fields, and farmers should have been in their fields. But instead they are here at Jantar Mantar to protest, which is a blot on the society,” he had added.

(With agency inputs)