New Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday opened about his role in the alternate political force if it is raised in the future. While addressing the media, the NCP chief said that he will have to go ahead by taking the role of collective leadership. "I did this for years but right now I'll work for keeping everyone together, guiding & strengthening them," NCP chief Sharad Pawar on if he'll be the face of a new alternative alliance.

On Tuesday, Opposition leaders and civil society members assembled at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi and discussed issues of fuel price rise, unemployment and other important topics.

On asked whether the formation of a third front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was discussed in the Rashtra Manch meeting and will Congress be a part of that alliance, Pawar said, "Alliance was not discussed in the meeting (Rashtra Manch meeting) but if an alternative force is to be raised, it will be done only by taking Congress together. We need power like that and I had said this in that meeting."

Leaders of several opposition parties including TMC, SP, AAP, RLD and the Left parties assembled at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday to hold a meeting, amid the heightened speculation about the possibility of a third front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former finance minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Ghanshyam Tiwari, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary, Sushil Gupta from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Binoy Viswam from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Nilotpal Basu from the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) arrived at Pawar’s residence to attend the meeting.

National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha and former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Verma also came to participate in the meeting. Other prominent personalities who arrived at Pawar’s residence to attend the meeting were Justice A P Shah, Javed Akhtar and KC Singh.