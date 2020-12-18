Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Friday said that the grand old party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president. He further added that 99.9 percent of people including himself want Rahul Gandhi to take charge as the next president of the Congress. “Party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president. Electoral College of Congress, AICC members, Congress workers & members will choose who’s best suited. 99.9 percent of people including me want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president,” Randeep Surjewala said. Also Read - Ahead of Assembly Polls, Double Blow To Mamata Banerjee As Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari quit TMC | Top Developments