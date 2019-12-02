New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday address an election rally in Simdega and promised to waive farm loan if his party is voted to power in the state. Taking advantage of the occasion, he slammed the BJP and said wherever the BJP is in power, the businessmen are given land, but farmers get neglected.

“Wherever there is a BJP government, businessmen are given land, but farmers don’t get what they want. Wherever Congress has come to power, we promised farmers’ loan waiver and we fulfilled it. I promise the same for the people of Jharkhand,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Simdega: Wherever there is BJP govt, businessmen are given land, but farmers don't get what they want. Wherever Congress has come to power, we promised farmers' loan waiver & we fulfilled it. I promise the same for the people of #Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/fEfHoPjXkv — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The statement from the Congress leader comes following the farm loans were waived within 10 days after the government led by his party came to power in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Releasing its election manifesto last month, the Congress had promised that all crop loans up to Rs 2,00,000 will be waived immediately if the party returns to power in the state.

“If Congress forms the government in the state, we will announce and implement a comprehensive loan waiver scheme. All crop loans up to Rs 2,00,000 will be waived immediately,” the manifesto from the Congress stated.

Rahul Gandhi’s promise to waive farm loans also assumes significance in the wake of the announcement made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to waive farm loans in his state.

He is holding the election rally in Simdega for the second phase of election in the state. He is scheduled to address one rally in each of the four remaining phases on December 7, 12, 16 and 20.

Rahul Gandhi rally in Simdega comes nearly after a month after he stayed away from all party activities. The Congress had last month released the list of 40 star campaigners for the state election.

Making an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress is hoping to come to power in the state and is fighting 31 out of 81 seats in the state.

In Jharkhand, the five-phase election which started on November 30 will continue till December 20. The results of the polls will be announced on December 23.