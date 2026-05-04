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Congress Winners List 2026 LIVE: Real-time updates for all 101 Assam Assembly Candidates | Full list here

Congress Winners List 2026 LIVE: Real-time updates for all 101 Assam Assembly Candidates | Full list here

Live updates of the Congress performance in Assam Assembly Election 2026, tracking results for all 101 candidates as counting progresses across constituencies with real-time winner declarations.

Congress Winners List 2026 LIVE Real-time updates for all 101 Assam Assembly Candidates Full list here

Congress Winners List Assam LIVE: The battle for Assam will enter its final stage with the counting of votes on Monday, determining whether the BJP-led NDA gets a third term or the Congress wrests power after weeks of wrangling marked by identity politics, welfare delivery and regional aspirations. EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across all 35 districts amid tight security arrangements.

Among the contestants, 59 are women. Counting in Nagaon district will be held in three separate centres, while in Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat it will be held at two centres each.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The authorities will deploy 800 more unarmed police personnel to move the EVMs from strongrooms to the counting centres.

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Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

Assam State Assembly Election 2026: List of Candidates

Sl. No. Candidate Name Won or Lost Status 1 ABDUS SOBAHAN ALI SARKAR 2 MARKLINE MARAK 3 GIRISH BARUAH 4 MAHANANDA SARKAR 5 RAMEN SINGH RABHA 6 SMT. NANDITA DAS 7 SATYABRAT KALITA 8 MS. MIRA BORTHAKUR GOSWAMI 9 DIGANTA BARMAN 10 ASHOK KUMAR SARMA 11 RATUL PATUWARY 12 BINANDA KUMAR SAIKΚΙΑ 13 BUBUL DAS 14 NURUL HUDA 15 TANZIL HUSSAIN 16 UTPAL BANΙΑ 17 SWAPAN KAR 18 RIPUN BORA 19 NARAYAN BHUYAN 20 RAJ KUMAR MEDAK 21 DURGA BHUMIJ 22 PRATEEK BORDOLOI 23 PRANJAL GHATOWAR 24 DHRUBA GOGOI 25 SMT. PRANATI PHUKAN 26 UTPAL GOGOI 27 AJOY KUMAR GOGOI 28 DEBABRATA SAIKIA 29 INDRANEEL PEGU 30 SMT. PALLABI SAIKIA GOGOI 31 GAURAV GOGOI 32 BITUPAN SAIKIA 33 RATON ENGTI 34 AUGUSTINE ENGHEE 35 M. SANTI KUMAR SINGHA 36 AJIT SINGH 37 DR. AMIT KUMAR KALWAR 38 ABHIJIT PAUL 39 AMINUL HAQUE LASKER 40 JAKARIA AHMED 41 KARTIK SENA SINHA 42 SMT. SURUCHI ROY 43 KARTIK CHANDRA RAY 44 WAZED ALI CHOUDHURY 45 AMRIT BADSHA 46 MOHIBUR ROHMAN 47 ABUL KALAM RASHEED ALAM 48 KISHOR KUMAR BRAHΜΑ 49 NURUL ISLAM 50 ABDUL KHALEQUE 51 RAKIBUDDIN AHMED 52 PRANJIT CHOUDHURY 53 KISHORE KUMAR BARUAH 54 SANTANU BORAH 55 SMT. RIJUMONI TALUKDAR 56 SMT. JHILLI CHOUDHURY 57 BATASH URANG 58 KARTIK CHANDRA KURMI 59 DR SANKAR JYOTI KUTUM 60 SAILEN SONOWAL 61 DEVID PHUKAN 62 BIPUL GOGOI 63 SMT. SAGORIKA BORA 64 DHRUBJYOTI PURKAYASTHA 65 AMINUR RASHID CHOUDHURY 66 MANIK CH. BRAHMA 67 MS. SAPALI MARAK 68 MD ASHRAFUL ISLAM SHEIKH 69 MS. BABY BEGUM 70 AFTAB UDDIN MOLLAH 71 PRADIP SARKAR 72 MATILAL NARZARY 73 ABDUR RAHIM AHMED 74 JAKIR HUSSAIN SIKDAR 75 JAGADISH MADAHI 76 RAFIE DAIMARY 77 SOREN DAIMARI 78 DR. ASIF MOHAMAD NAZAR 79 DR. DURLAV CHAMUA 80 SUNIL CHETRY 81 JOYONTO KHAUND 82 GHANA BURAGOHAIN 83 ANANDA NARAH 84 SIBANATH CHETIA 85 MS. ROSELINA TIRKEY 86 SANJEEB TERON 87 ZUBAIR ANAM MAZUMDER 88 JOSEPH HASDA 89 BIRKHANG BORO 90 RAJAT KANTI SAHA 91 ANCHULA GWARA DAIMARY 92 NARAYAN ADHIKARI 93 NIRMAL LANGTHASA 94 AMAR CHAND JAIN 95 BIDISHA NEOG 96 ROHIT PARIGA 97 JAYANTA BORAH 98 DR. JOY PRAKASH DAS 99 GYANDIP MOHAN 100 PRAN KURMI 101 RAHUL ROY

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