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Congress Winners List 2026 LIVE: Real-time updates for all 101 Assam Assembly Candidates | Full list here
Live updates of the Congress performance in Assam Assembly Election 2026, tracking results for all 101 candidates as counting progresses across constituencies with real-time winner declarations.
Congress Winners List Assam LIVE: The battle for Assam will enter its final stage with the counting of votes on Monday, determining whether the BJP-led NDA gets a third term or the Congress wrests power after weeks of wrangling marked by identity politics, welfare delivery and regional aspirations. EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across all 35 districts amid tight security arrangements.
Among the contestants, 59 are women. Counting in Nagaon district will be held in three separate centres, while in Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat it will be held at two centres each.
Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam
Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The authorities will deploy 800 more unarmed police personnel to move the EVMs from strongrooms to the counting centres.
Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting
Assam State Assembly Election 2026: List of Candidates
|Sl. No.
|Candidate Name
|Won or Lost Status
|1
|ABDUS SOBAHAN ALI SARKAR
|2
|MARKLINE MARAK
|3
|GIRISH BARUAH
|4
|MAHANANDA SARKAR
|5
|RAMEN SINGH RABHA
|6
|SMT. NANDITA DAS
|7
|SATYABRAT KALITA
|8
|MS. MIRA BORTHAKUR GOSWAMI
|9
|DIGANTA BARMAN
|10
|ASHOK KUMAR SARMA
|11
|RATUL PATUWARY
|12
|BINANDA KUMAR SAIKΚΙΑ
|13
|BUBUL DAS
|14
|NURUL HUDA
|15
|TANZIL HUSSAIN
|16
|UTPAL BANΙΑ
|17
|SWAPAN KAR
|18
|RIPUN BORA
|19
|NARAYAN BHUYAN
|20
|RAJ KUMAR MEDAK
|21
|DURGA BHUMIJ
|22
|PRATEEK BORDOLOI
|23
|PRANJAL GHATOWAR
|24
|DHRUBA GOGOI
|25
|SMT. PRANATI PHUKAN
|26
|UTPAL GOGOI
|27
|AJOY KUMAR GOGOI
|28
|DEBABRATA SAIKIA
|29
|INDRANEEL PEGU
|30
|SMT. PALLABI SAIKIA GOGOI
|31
|GAURAV GOGOI
|32
|BITUPAN SAIKIA
|33
|RATON ENGTI
|34
|AUGUSTINE ENGHEE
|35
|M. SANTI KUMAR SINGHA
|36
|AJIT SINGH
|37
|DR. AMIT KUMAR KALWAR
|38
|ABHIJIT PAUL
|39
|AMINUL HAQUE LASKER
|40
|JAKARIA AHMED
|41
|KARTIK SENA SINHA
|42
|SMT. SURUCHI ROY
|43
|KARTIK CHANDRA RAY
|44
|WAZED ALI CHOUDHURY
|45
|AMRIT BADSHA
|46
|MOHIBUR ROHMAN
|47
|ABUL KALAM RASHEED ALAM
|48
|KISHOR KUMAR BRAHΜΑ
|49
|NURUL ISLAM
|50
|ABDUL KHALEQUE
|51
|RAKIBUDDIN AHMED
|52
|PRANJIT CHOUDHURY
|53
|KISHORE KUMAR BARUAH
|54
|SANTANU BORAH
|55
|SMT. RIJUMONI TALUKDAR
|56
|SMT. JHILLI CHOUDHURY
|57
|BATASH URANG
|58
|KARTIK CHANDRA KURMI
|59
|DR SANKAR JYOTI KUTUM
|60
|SAILEN SONOWAL
|61
|DEVID PHUKAN
|62
|BIPUL GOGOI
|63
|SMT. SAGORIKA BORA
|64
|DHRUBJYOTI PURKAYASTHA
|65
|AMINUR RASHID CHOUDHURY
|66
|MANIK CH. BRAHMA
|67
|MS. SAPALI MARAK
|68
|MD ASHRAFUL ISLAM SHEIKH
|69
|MS. BABY BEGUM
|70
|AFTAB UDDIN MOLLAH
|71
|PRADIP SARKAR
|72
|MATILAL NARZARY
|73
|ABDUR RAHIM AHMED
|74
|JAKIR HUSSAIN SIKDAR
|75
|JAGADISH MADAHI
|76
|RAFIE DAIMARY
|77
|SOREN DAIMARI
|78
|DR. ASIF MOHAMAD NAZAR
|79
|DR. DURLAV CHAMUA
|80
|SUNIL CHETRY
|81
|JOYONTO KHAUND
|82
|GHANA BURAGOHAIN
|83
|ANANDA NARAH
|84
|SIBANATH CHETIA
|85
|MS. ROSELINA TIRKEY
|86
|SANJEEB TERON
|87
|ZUBAIR ANAM MAZUMDER
|88
|JOSEPH HASDA
|89
|BIRKHANG BORO
|90
|RAJAT KANTI SAHA
|91
|ANCHULA GWARA DAIMARY
|92
|NARAYAN ADHIKARI
|93
|NIRMAL LANGTHASA
|94
|AMAR CHAND JAIN
|95
|BIDISHA NEOG
|96
|ROHIT PARIGA
|97
|JAYANTA BORAH
|98
|DR. JOY PRAKASH DAS
|99
|GYANDIP MOHAN
|100
|PRAN KURMI
|101
|RAHUL ROY
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