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  • Congress Winners List 2026 LIVE: Real-time updates for all 101 Assam Assembly Candidates | Full list here

Congress Winners List 2026 LIVE: Real-time updates for all 101 Assam Assembly Candidates | Full list here

Live updates of the Congress performance in Assam Assembly Election 2026, tracking results for all 101 candidates as counting progresses across constituencies with real-time winner declarations.

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 8:15 AM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Congress Winners List 2026 LIVE Real-time updates for all 101 Assam Assembly Candidates Full list here
Congress Winners List 2026 LIVE Real-time updates for all 101 Assam Assembly Candidates Full list here

Congress Winners List Assam LIVE: The battle for Assam will enter its final stage with the counting of votes on Monday, determining whether the BJP-led NDA gets a third term or the Congress wrests power after weeks of wrangling marked by identity politics, welfare delivery and regional aspirations. EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across all 35 districts amid tight security arrangements.

Among the contestants, 59 are women. Counting in Nagaon district will be held in three separate centres, while in Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat it will be held at two centres each.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The authorities will deploy 800 more unarmed police personnel to move the EVMs from strongrooms to the counting centres.

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Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

Assam State Assembly Election 2026: List of Candidates

Sl. No. Candidate Name Won or Lost Status
1 ABDUS SOBAHAN ALI SARKAR
2 MARKLINE MARAK
3 GIRISH BARUAH
4 MAHANANDA SARKAR
5 RAMEN SINGH RABHA
6 SMT. NANDITA DAS
7 SATYABRAT KALITA
8 MS. MIRA BORTHAKUR GOSWAMI
9 DIGANTA BARMAN
10 ASHOK KUMAR SARMA
11 RATUL PATUWARY
12 BINANDA KUMAR SAIKΚΙΑ
13 BUBUL DAS
14 NURUL HUDA
15 TANZIL HUSSAIN
16 UTPAL BANΙΑ
17 SWAPAN KAR
18 RIPUN BORA
19 NARAYAN BHUYAN
20 RAJ KUMAR MEDAK
21 DURGA BHUMIJ
22 PRATEEK BORDOLOI
23 PRANJAL GHATOWAR
24 DHRUBA GOGOI
25 SMT. PRANATI PHUKAN
26 UTPAL GOGOI
27 AJOY KUMAR GOGOI
28 DEBABRATA SAIKIA
29 INDRANEEL PEGU
30 SMT. PALLABI SAIKIA GOGOI
31 GAURAV GOGOI
32 BITUPAN SAIKIA
33 RATON ENGTI
34 AUGUSTINE ENGHEE
35 M. SANTI KUMAR SINGHA
36 AJIT SINGH
37 DR. AMIT KUMAR KALWAR
38 ABHIJIT PAUL
39 AMINUL HAQUE LASKER
40 JAKARIA AHMED
41 KARTIK SENA SINHA
42 SMT. SURUCHI ROY
43 KARTIK CHANDRA RAY
44 WAZED ALI CHOUDHURY
45 AMRIT BADSHA
46 MOHIBUR ROHMAN
47 ABUL KALAM RASHEED ALAM
48 KISHOR KUMAR BRAHΜΑ
49 NURUL ISLAM
50 ABDUL KHALEQUE
51 RAKIBUDDIN AHMED
52 PRANJIT CHOUDHURY
53 KISHORE KUMAR BARUAH
54 SANTANU BORAH
55 SMT. RIJUMONI TALUKDAR
56 SMT. JHILLI CHOUDHURY
57 BATASH URANG
58 KARTIK CHANDRA KURMI
59 DR SANKAR JYOTI KUTUM
60 SAILEN SONOWAL
61 DEVID PHUKAN
62 BIPUL GOGOI
63 SMT. SAGORIKA BORA
64 DHRUBJYOTI PURKAYASTHA
65 AMINUR RASHID CHOUDHURY
66 MANIK CH. BRAHMA
67 MS. SAPALI MARAK
68 MD ASHRAFUL ISLAM SHEIKH
69 MS. BABY BEGUM
70 AFTAB UDDIN MOLLAH
71 PRADIP SARKAR
72 MATILAL NARZARY
73 ABDUR RAHIM AHMED
74 JAKIR HUSSAIN SIKDAR
75 JAGADISH MADAHI
76 RAFIE DAIMARY
77 SOREN DAIMARI
78 DR. ASIF MOHAMAD NAZAR
79 DR. DURLAV CHAMUA
80 SUNIL CHETRY
81 JOYONTO KHAUND
82 GHANA BURAGOHAIN
83 ANANDA NARAH
84 SIBANATH CHETIA
85 MS. ROSELINA TIRKEY
86 SANJEEB TERON
87 ZUBAIR ANAM MAZUMDER
88 JOSEPH HASDA
89 BIRKHANG BORO
90 RAJAT KANTI SAHA
91 ANCHULA GWARA DAIMARY
92 NARAYAN ADHIKARI
93 NIRMAL LANGTHASA
94 AMAR CHAND JAIN
95 BIDISHA NEOG
96 ROHIT PARIGA
97 JAYANTA BORAH
98 DR. JOY PRAKASH DAS
99 GYANDIP MOHAN
100 PRAN KURMI
101 RAHUL ROY

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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