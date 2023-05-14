Home

Congress Wins Karnataka But Battle For CM Chair Begins: 5 Points To Know

The Congress now faces an upheaval task to choose the chief minister of Karnataka. Two key veteran leaders - Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister of Karnataka, and DK Shivakumar, the president of Karnataka Congress, - are the frontrunners for the post.

Siddaramaiah (L) and DK Shivakumar stand beside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the party won Karnataka Assembly Election. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

New Delhi: It was a clean sweep for Congress in Karnataka as it won 136 seats in the 224-member Assembly polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 65 seats while Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) secured 19 seats. Two independent candidates also won in the Karnataka election. Apart from it, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

Following BJP’s defeat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. With Congress winning a thumping victory in Karnataka, all eyes are now on the CM chair. Two key veteran leaders – Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister of Karnataka, and DK Shivakumar, the president of Karnataka Congress, – are the frontrunners for the post.

The Congress now faces an upheaval task to choose the chief minister of Karnataka. Whether the grand old party’s high command tilt towards Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar, the move is likely to set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Karnataka victory for Congress have come at a time when the party is looking to set the momentum for the upcoming general election. Congress have called for a legislature party meeting on Sunday, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala said. The party is set to elect its new leader today and the swearing-in of the new Karnataka chief minister and the government is likely to take place on Monday. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the incoming government in Karnataka would not only give its stamp of approval for the five pre-poll guarantees announced by the party in the first cabinet meeting itself but also pass an order to this effect immediately. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the Congress leader and son of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, batted for his father to be the new Karnataka chief minister. “We will do anything to keep BJP out of power. In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the CM,” Yathindra Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. DK Shivakumar – who is one of the top contender for the Karnataka CM post – was not keen on announcing who will take over the new responsibility. “The party’s high command will decide,” Shivakumar said. “I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka. I can’t forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying in a report by NDTV.

