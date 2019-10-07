New Delhi: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly poll, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the Congress party has been ‘wiped out’ from the political landscape of India and exaggerated that not even a dose of ‘calcium injection’ could revive the party.

“Congress has been wiped out from the political spectrum of the country. It can’t be revived even by a calcium injection,” said the Hyderabad MP on Sunday while addressing a public meeting in for the October 21 bypoll in Maharashtra.

Further, Owaisi blamed the top leadership of Congress for ignoring the important assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. He also slammed the ruling BJP for passing a bill Himachal Pradesh that makes it compulsory for a citizen to give a one-month notice for religious conversion.

“I will not be surprised if (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi brings such bill in Parliament,” he said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra in coalition with the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) of Prakash Ambedkar under the aegis of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

The VBA had won Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. Notably, it split votes of Dalits and Muslims which affected the prospects of many candidates of the Congress in Maharashtra in the polls.

In the 2014 assembly elections, the AIMIM had won two seats.

For the forthcoming Maharashtra elections, the party has been in talks with BBM leader Prakash Ambedkar. However, the talks between the two parties have hit a roadblock over the allocation of seats.

The AIMIM is upset with the BBM for offering it “meagre” number of seats and their alliance seems to be over.

However, Ambedkar recently denied the VBA had closed its doors on the AIMIM and said he was always open for discussions.

(With agency inputs)