New Delhi: Churning within the Congress continued on Friday with the working Presidents of Delhi and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee resigning from their posts. AICC Secretaries Virender Rathore, Anil Choudhury, Rajesh Dharmani and Foreign Cell Secretary Virender Vashist also resigned on the same day. (Also read: ‘Had Offered to Quit After LS Election Defeat,’ Says Kamal Nath)

ODelhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit also dissolved all 280 block Congress committees with immediate effect.

In Chattisgarh, the party unit got a new President in Mohan Markam. The post was held by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel till date. Earlier, Vivek Tankha quit as the chairperson of All India Congress Committee (AICC) legal human rights and RTI department.

Tankha had even tweeted, “We all should submit our resignations fr party positions and give Rahul ji a free hand to choose his team. I welcome Mr Kamalnath’s statement to that effect. I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Department chairman Law, RTI & HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long.”

Earlier in the day, Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress President submitted her resignation after Congress President Gandhi remained adamant to step down. In her resignation, Sumitra Chouhan said that she will not accept any party position till Rahul withdrew his resignation.

“I am very disappointed with the results of Lok Sabha elections 2019. But, I am much more disappointed and disheartened by the resignation proposed by Shri Rahul Gandhi,” read her resignation letter.

She said that the party’s performance had nothing to do with Congress president rather it was a result of one-upmanship practised by party functionaries.

The stalemate has plagued the party ever since Rahul Gandhi voiced his decision to step down soon after the party’s humiliating performance in the Lok Sabha elections which concluded last month.

Earlier this week, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi chaired the Congress parliamentary meet where the lawmakers said that the party needed Rahul’s leadership and that there was no one else who could lead Congress. However, Rahul was reportedly adamant to step aside and make way for a new chief.

Senior party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari also spoke to Rahul and tried to explain that the responsibility of Congress’ drubbing in the recently held 2019 General election was not his alone.

Members of Youth Congress and party workers also held a demonstration outside Rahul’s residence in New Delhi but to no avail.