New Delhi: The Congress worker, Dheeraj Gurjar, who drove party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to reach retired IPS officer SR Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 6,100. Notably, the challan of Rs 6,100 was issued to the Congress worker by the Uttar Pradesh traffic police for not wearing helmets. Gurjar, former MLA from Jahazpur, Rajasthan has been given 15 days to pay the Challan.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Poornendu Singh confirmed the development. He said,”Based on photographs we got from social media two persons could be seen riding a two-wheeler without helmet. It was verified and revealed the two-wheeler was driven by Dheeraj Gurjar. Based on the details of the vehicle obtained from M-Parivahan (a mobile app containing details of vehicles), a challan was issued.”

While media reports have claimed that the Congress worker has been asked to pay the fine, police said that Rajdeep Singh, the owner of two-wheeler, has been named in the e-Challan.

Earlier on Saturday evening, a high-voltage drama had unfolded in UP capital city after Priyanka Gandhi alleged she was stopped and manhandled by police personnel when she resisted their attempt to stop her from visiting the residence of Darapuri, arrested in connection with anti-citizenship law protests in the state. Later, she hopped on to the scooter of the Congress worker and covered almost two kilometres in 30 minutes from Polytechnic Crossing to Munshipulia Crossing.