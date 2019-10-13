New Delhi: Following the suicide of Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara’s personal assistant, Congress workers on Sunday staged a protest in Bengaluru against the ED and Income Tax department’s raids on their party leaders, stated news agency ANI.

The Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka’s Personal Assistant Ramesh had committed suicide in Gnana Bharathi area of Bengaluru. Besides, a death note found inside Ramesh’s car confirmed it to be a case of suicide, stated a report. This incident took place just two days after the I-T raids held at G Parameshwara’s premises over alleged irregularities in a medical college run by a trust related to the former Karnataka deputy chief minister, I-T sources told news agency ANI.

Karnataka: Congress workers protest in Bengaluru against the ED & Income Tax department's raids on Congress leaders and the suicide of personal assistant to Karnataka Congress leader G Paramaeshwara, hours after the conclusion of I-T raids at the residence of the former CM. pic.twitter.com/eS82MXCf7k — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

However, the I-T department has denied any connection between Ramesh’s suicide and their raid, added the sources. They also mentioned that the Income Tax Department had neither questioned Ramesh nor recorded any of his statement.

It must be noted that the trust related to G Parameshwara was accused of hoarding black money in huge amounts for medical admission.