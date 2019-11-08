New Delhi: The Congress workers on Friday protested near the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah expressing dissatisfaction towards the BJP-led government’s decision to withdraw the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover from the Gandhi family, stated a report.

Instead of the SPG cover, officials on Friday said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will now receive Z-plus security by the CRPF, stated news agency PTI. The senior official added that this decision to remove the SPG cover was taken after a detailed security assessment.

Thus, the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by LTTE militants on June 21, 1991, will be without SPG protection after a long span of 28 years. They were included in the VVIP security list following an amendment in September 1991 in the SPG Act of 1988.

Delhi: Congress workers protest near Home Minister Amit Shah's residence against Govt's decision to withdraw SPG cover from the Gandhi family pic.twitter.com/OXy5WFFEef — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be the only person being protected by the elite SPG commandos.

The Gandhi family will be covered by CRPF personnel. Under the Z-plus security, they will have commandos from the paramilitary force in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country, the official said.

SPG protectees, under the rules, are provided with guards, hi-tech vehicles, jammers and an ambulance in their carcade.

In August this year, the government withdrew the SPG cover of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The SPG Act, enacted by Parliament in 1988, was initially supposed to provide security to only the prime minister and former prime ministers of the country.

The Act was amended after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi to include the immediate family members of former prime ministers, paving the way for Sonia Gandhi as well her children to get SPG security.

The need for a separate force for guarding the prime minister of the country was felt after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own security guards on October 31, 1984.

(With inputs from PTI)