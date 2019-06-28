New Delhi: A day after Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in Faridabad, party workers on Friday staged a protest outside the BK Hospital where his body is kept.

Gaurav Choudhary, Brother of slain Congress leader claimed, “They are not giving us the body, how much more can they torture us, why is police deployed here? We just want to perform the last rites of my brother.”

Meanwhile talking to news agency ANI, party leader Ashok Tanwar, who is also protesting outside the hospital said, “Yesterday they informed us that all formalities were over but till now they haven’t handed over the body. As CM is here everyone is busy with him.”

Reacting to this, Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor said that certain formalities are in process, which is why there has been a delay in handing over the body of the next of kin. He said, “Once the chief medical officer completes the formalities, Vikas Choudhary’s body will be handed over. The delay in releasing the body has no relation with CM’s visit to the area.”

Vikas Choudhary was shot at least 10 times when he got out from a gym and sat in his car. He succumbed to his injuries before he could be administered medical care.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted his condolences to the family of Vikas Chaudhary and then condemend the murder of his party leader.

फरीदाबाद में कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता और नेता विकास चौधरी की हत्या एक निन्दनीय, शर्मनाक और दुखद घटना है। यह हरियाणा मे बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था का आईना है। प्रभु श्री चौधरी की आत्मा को शांति और परिवार को ये आघात सहने की शक्ति दे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter on Thursday said he was not aware of any incident when prodded for comment by the media.