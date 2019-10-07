New Delhi: Taking a leaf out of Bharatiya Janata Party‘s book, the Congress party is all set to organize a training session for its workers across the country. During the training, the workers will primarily be lectured on issues of nationalism and will be imparted a lesson on “how to expose BJP’s pseudo-nationalism”.

The move to hold training sessions in nationalism was finalised in September during a meeting of all state heads of the party and the Congress Legislative Party leaders in Delhi.

Apart from nationalism, communication and election campaign are the other two topics to be discussed during the session, as per The Times Of India. Congress workers will also be instructed to highlight Congress’s “nationalist credentials” and its subsequent record as the ruling party. Besides, the party will focus on communication tools and strategy in contemporary times, and the importance of connecting with voters on burning issues on a regular basis.

The party is hopeful that the training session would boost the morale of Congress workers who are demoralised after the party’s huge defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha election.