New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Congress workers on Monday raised slogans outside AICC office, demanding that party President should be from Gandhi family. "We want Party President from Gandhi family only. Party will be destroyed and break away if any outsider is made President", said Congress worker Jagdish Sharma.

Meanwhile reports have claimed that Sonia Gandhi, Congress' longest-serving president is likely to offer her resignation in today's meeting.

Notably, the grand old party is in the midst of a growing tumult with the party deeply divided on the leadership issue ahead of the crucial meet. While a section of its top leaders called for sweeping changes, leaders including its chief ministers and PCC chiefs rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again.

Besides, today’s meeting is expected to be a stormy affair after a letter written by scores of party leaders has surfaced, calling for drastic changes and reform in the grand old party.