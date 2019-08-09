New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will on Saturday, i.e., August 9, decide the successor of Rahul Gandhi who resigned as the Congress President citing the party’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections this year. This will put an end to the suspense over the next Congress chief.

Party sources claimed that senior leaders of the Congress such as Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram are backing the names of Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik for the post of party president. The names of senior leaders like Sushilkumar Shinde, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Milind Deora and Jyotiraditya Scindia are also being considered for the top post, added the sources.

Further, the sources claimed that a group of leaders may be appointed by Congress to elect its new working president. Post the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, several senior leaders, including Karan Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, have urged the party to instantly appoint a new working president to fill the vacant post.

Notably, the Congress party was able to win just 52 out of the total 542 seats in the parliamentary elections. Just two days after the declaration of the poll results, Rahul assumed moral responsibility for the loss and offered to resign at the CWC meeting on May 25. However, his resignation was not immediately accepted by the Congress party’s top decision-making body.

In early July, Rahul took to Twitter to share his four-page resignation letter. With his resignation, the party faced a major leadership crisis. In addition to the leadership crisis, 12 legislators from Congress had switched sides to the ruling TRS in Telangana. Meanwhile, 10 Congress MLAs in Goa had switched to the ruling BJP.

Once the party chief is in place, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee will also get a new chief. The post fell vacant with the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit. Reports suggest that the names of Shatrughan Sinha and Navjot Singh Sidhu were doing the rounds for this post.