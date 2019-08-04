New Delhi: Amid severe leadership crisis in the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is expected to meet on August 10 at the AICC headquarters. “It has been decided to hold the next CWC meeting on 10th of August at 11 a.m. at AICC (All India Congress Committee),” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal tweeted.

Notably, the meeting would be the first since Rahul Gandhi had announced his decision to quit as party president following Congress’ humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Despite requests by many veteran leaders from his party, Gandhi has reiterated that there is no going back on his decision.

Names of several Congress leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Janardhan Dwivedi and Mukul Wasnik were doing the rounds in the media as probable choice for the post of Congress president.

However, a section of party leaders opined that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be an ‘ideal candidate’ for Congress presidentship. Veteran leader Natwar Singh had said that if anyone is elected Congress president from outside the Gandhi family, the grand old party will split within 24 hours.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had named Priyanka for the party’s top post. Calling her an ideal candidate for Congress’ presidentship, Captain said that Priyanka will be perfect choice to take over the party reins but everything depends on Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Anil Shastri, son of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, had also said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be made the Congress president as no one other than her is ‘100 per cent acceptable’.Like Natwar Singh, he had also predicted that the party will disintegrate if somebody else is elevated to the post of party president.

Senior party leader Sriprakash Jaiswal too batted for Priyanka saying that she can take charge as party President if Rahul Gandhi is not ready for the job. “If Rahul Ji does not want to be the chief, then Priyanka Ji can be made the chief. What is the problem with that? She has been given UP charge, but she can be made the national chief as well. If Rahul ji is not ready then, Priyanka can become the chief,” the Congress leader said.