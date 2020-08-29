New Delhi: The Congress has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the second time in a month, inquiring about the steps being taken to investigate allegations that the social-media platform was not applying hate-speech rules to groups linked with the BJP. The party also alleged that Facebook’s WhatsApp is also being controlled indirectly by the BJP and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: 'Please Listen to Students & Behave Sensitively,' Ashok Gehlot & Digvijaya Singh Join Chorus Against NTA's Move to Hold Exams

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: "The unholy intimacy between social media giant Facebook's India operations and the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is now unravelling fast and is no longer just an India issue but a global one."

Citing a media report published in an international publication, the Congress leader said, "A reputed global publication has revealed that even WhatsApp, which is used by 40 crore Indian citizens is compromised and 'controlled indirectly' by the BJP.

Pointing at the relations between Facebook and WhatsApp executives with the BJP, Khera said, “Beyond just Ankhi Das, what has now been revealed exposes that another senior executive, Shivnath Thukral of Whatsapp, is an unabashed devotee of the ruling establishment and was partisan in his professional conduct.”

“The expose reveals Thukral was hired by Facebook in 2017 only because he was extremely close to the ruling establishment. It elaborates that Thukral’s relationship with the ruling party goes as far back as 2013 when he operated websites and Facebook pages for the 2014 election campaign in conjunction with other BJP affiliates who continue to hold senior positions in the current government,” Khera added.

The Congress leader also alleged that documents accessed by the media house shows that it was a “deliberate plot” to keep the relation between a Facebook page and the BJP hidden in order to get greater volunteer participation.

“It was in 2014 that this ‘Mera Bharosa’ Facebook page changed its name to ‘Modi Bharosa’, and thus started sharing pro-BJP and pro-Modi content,” Khera alleged.

Khera also said: “In May 2020 the former chief security officer of Facebook, Alex Stamos tweeted saying ‘local policy heads are generally pulled from the ruling political party and are rarely drawn from disadvantaged ethnic groups… This naturally bends decision-making towards the powerful’. This is a ringing endorsement of Facebook’s dubious operational practises and lobbying efforts.”

Targeting the central government, the Congress leader said: “Whatsapp, as you all know has become the lifeline for the vicious and malicious propaganda of the BJP ecosystem. In fact it is now the mainstream tool of misinformation.”

Khera also demanded that Whatsapp cannot be granted approvals for its payment operations until the inquiry is complete and the recommended actions are taken by the company, besides also making the report of the “so called investigation” ordered by Facebook international into the conduct of Facebook India public.

Notably, the whole controversy erupted after a report in the Wall Street Journal few days ago claimed that Facebook refused to apply hate speech rules to certain ruling party politicians. This led to a political row between the Congress and the BJP. Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal had also written to Mark Zuckerberg, demanding to know the steps being taken by Facebook to investigate the serious charges that have come to light.