New Delhi: To highlight the “divisive and disruptive” policies of the BJP government, Congress will take out a Bharat Bachao rally on Saturday at Ramlila grounds. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh will participate in the rally. Top party leaders will also address the rally and highlight the “failures” of the Modi government and its alleged attempt to divide the country and its people.

Top Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande visited the Ramlila grounds and made an assessment of the preparations for Saturday’s ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally.

Members of the @INCOverseas will join the Bharat Bachao Rally by demonstrating around the world. Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance & incompetence will be spread worldwide. pic.twitter.com/iCLksmZVVs — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2019

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra claimed that over 50,000 people from the city will take part in the protest. Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said lakhs of party workers and people from other parts of the country will attend the rally.

Delhi: Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan where Congress is organising ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally tomorrow. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/EtnPXyYDBG — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

It was scheduled to be held on November 30 but was postponed because of the ongoing Winter Session.

The CAB is at the centre of the agitation, while other issues like economic crisis, unemployment, onion prices, agrarian crisis, atrocities against women and minorities will also be highlighted.

A traffic advisory has been issued about the routes that should be avoided due to the protests. As per the advisory, no commercial vehicles will be allowed from Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate, Kamla Market R/A towards Hamdard, Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk and Mirdard to Turkman Gate. Besides, several roads such as — Vivekanand Marg (both sides), JLN Marg (From Rajghat to Delhi Gate), Chaman Lal Marg, Paharganj Chowk (Towards Ajmeri Gate), Ranjeet Singh Flyover (From Barakhambha Road to Gurunanak Chowk) will be closed for the general public.