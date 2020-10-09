New Delhi: Congress on Friday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls to one seat in Jharkhand and five seats in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Hathras: UP Police to Recreate Crime Scene to Find 'Missing Links' Amid Contrastring Statments by Victim's Family & Villagers

Kumari Jaimangal will contest from Jharkhand's Bermo constituency.

From Uttar Pradesh's Naugawan Sadat seat, Congress's Dr Kamlesh Singh has been a ticket. Sushil Chaudhri will contest from the Bulandshahr seat while Sneh Lata will fight from Tundla (SC) constituency. Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi has been a ticket from Deoria seat.

Congress declares its candidates for upcoming Assembly by-elections to one seat in Jharkhand and five seats in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/kwfGJbs4wa — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

It must be noted that voting to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand assembly seats due for bypolls will be held on November 3. The results will come out on November 10.