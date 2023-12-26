‘Ready To Undergo Punishment If…’: Conman Sukesh Moves Court Against Jacqueline’s Harassment Letters

Jacqueline stated that she is a protected witness in the FIR being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has filed an application in the Patiala House Court of Delhi stating that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea against him has suppressed multiple facts in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, news agency ANI reported. Sukesh Chandrasekhar fresh application stated that “I am ready to undergo any punishment if even one single letter sent to Jacqueline proves or covers my content that is threatening, intimidating or related to any of the cases or matters pertaining to the ongoing EOW or ED cases.”

In his plea to the Delhi High Court, Sukesh has called Jacqueline an accused in the PMLA case and said that she selectively makes witnesses in their case. The plea also states that the Bollywood actor has multiple times asked Sukesh to give statements to protect her dignity. “I would also make it clear that as the applicant has alleged, that I have outraged her modesty or tried to Threaten or Intimidate her, is completely false. This has been filed with a malefice intention by the applicant,” read Sukesh’s application. He has also claimed that the Bollywood actor has deposed her Selective statement which helps only in her Interest, and the same would be proven during the trial in the ED Case.

This comes after Jacqueline recently moved to Court and sought direction to the Investigating Agency and Superintendent of Jail, Mandoli, to immediately restrain alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from issuing any further letters, messages, or statements addressed to me directly or indirectly.

She alleged Sukesh “persistently engages in the unsolicited dissemination of troubling letters” which creates a distressing environment for her. She said their widespread publication amplifies the intimidation and harassment, profoundly affecting the applicant’s safety and well-being.

EOW, in its reply, supports Jacqueline Fernandez’s application and states that it has been observed that the accused, Sukash Chandrasekhar, has also been in the habit of sending letters concerning the present applicant to media platforms through various means, which is not only harassing or threatening the present applicant directly but also affecting her social and professional assignments.

Thus, such an aggravating nature of the threat/harassment to the victim/applicant is a matter of grave concern for the investigating agency that an important witness of the case is being coerced/harassed/ threatened by the accused, as it will have serious implications on the conduct of the trial of the case concerning the present applicant or witness, stated EOW.

It is also worth mentioning here that the present applicant has no previous interaction with the accused Sukash Chandershekhar and her interaction with him started only during the period of the commission of the crime by the accused Sukash Chandershekhar in the present case. The applicant had voluntarily given her statement under Section 164 CrPC before the Ld. MM in the present case. She is an important witness in the present case to prove the prosecution version, said EOW.

Noting the submissions, the trial court Judge listed the matter for January 17, 2023 for further hearing.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan national living in India since 2009, belongs to a Bollywood fraternity, and holds a good name in the Bollywood industry, stated the application. This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extortion from Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and she promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife, Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

