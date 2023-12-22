‘World Needs To Know…’: With ‘Shattered Heart’ Conman Sukesh Threatens To Reveal ‘Unseen’ Evidence Against Jacqueline

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has reportedly threatened to reveal “unseen” evidence against Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The move comes after the actress moved the Delhi court seeking directions for immediately restraining him from issuing any communication about her. In her appeal, Jacqueline, who is also an accused in the money laundering case, claimed that Sukesh trapped her.

According to a report in India Today, Sukesh, without naming Jacqueline said in a fresh letter that he would expose the person by releasing chats, screenshots, and recordings to prove his claim. He further claimed that the investigations done were biased as he was protecting the interests of “this person”.

“Since ‘that person’ made him the devil, he has no choice than exposing her reality in open,” said Sukesh without naming Jacqueline in her letter.

However, Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s lawyer Advocate Anant Malik confirmed to India Today that the person he has referred to in the letter is Jacqueline.

Sukesh claimed that he paid for the enhancement of the person’s social media account to compete and race against her very prominent colleague, according to the report. He said that he would reveal all the overseas financial transactions and investments, which were kept as secret to “protect this person”. “The world needs to know the truth, the reality,” said Sukesh. “With a shattered heart, he has decided not to stay hurt, numb or quiet, one should know truth is very powerful,” the letter read. “Realisation is very important for one. You can’t let anyone stab you or underestimate or take you for granted. You need to make that other person realise what they are doing is wrong. To make one realise can get you in a very hard situation, because your heart melts,” he said according to India Today. Jacqueline on Wednesday moved Delhi’s Patiala House Court and sought direction from the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police and Superintendent of Mandoli Jail, where conman Sukesh.

Chandrashekhar is in judicial custody, to immediately restrain him from issuing any further letters, messages, or statements addressed to her directly or indirectly. Jacqueline in her plea alleged that Chandrashekhar persistently engages in the unsolicited dissemination of troubling letters to numerous electronic and print media platforms. These letters, once published by the media outlets, create an alarming and distressing environment for her, the actor said.

