Connecting Central India to the Coast: How the Rs 20,000 crore EC-15 highway will power regional growth

The Rs 20,000 crore, six-lane EC-15 Expressway, stretching nearly 465 kilometers from Raipur to Visakhapatnam, is positioning itself as a economic catalyst for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Designed to link landlocked industrial hubs directly to Vizag Port, the corridor will slash transit times from 12–14 hours to 5–7 hours.

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The new six-lane road, around 464 to 465 kilometres through Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will change reduce travel time to five to seven hours. Representational image

Drive out of Raipur and the scenery keeps changing. First come the thick forests of Chhattisgarh, then the hills of Odisha, and finally the coast of Andhra Pradesh, with mineral-rich areas, small towns and tribal villages along the way.

Think of the EC-15 as more than a highway. Officially the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor, this Rs 20,000 crore project will give central India a direct route to the eastern coast, and it could change a lot for the three states it passes through. Businesses that move goods are likely to gain the most.

Right now, getting goods to Visakhapatnam port is slow going. The new six-lane road, around 464 to 465 kilometres through Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, is meant to change that, shrinking the Raipur-Visakhapatnam journey from 12 to 14 hours down to 5 to 7. That means less time on the road and lower freight costs for businesses. Part of the Bharatmala project, it is also expected to bring new trade and investment to the region.

Direct route from Raipur to Vizag

Raipur is a trading hub, Visakhapatnam a key port, and the mineral-rich belts of Nabarangpur and Koraput in Odisha sit in between. Goods from these areas now travel a long way to reach the port. Once the corridor opens, minerals, steel, cement and more should get to Vizag Port faster, cutting exporters’ time and transport costs.

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Special tunnels built between mountains

Navigating dense forests and mountainous terrain, construction for the project includes two major tunnels, the Shabra Shrikshetra and Koraput tunnels, near Sunki Ghat in Koraput district to ease travel along mountain passes. The project design integrates eco-friendly infrastructure, such as wildlife underpasses, overpasses, and canopy bridges, to minimise environmental impact.

Deadline for construction to complete

The 240-kilometer Odisha stretch forms the core segment of the corridor, with authorities targeting a December 2026 completion date. Construction, along with interchange and safety enhancements, is simultaneously advancing across the Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh sections. Alongside roadworks, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is deploying intelligent traffic management systems and surveillance infrastructure, aiming for full project commissioning by March 2027, subject to section-wise timeline adjustments.

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Boost to tourism

Local economies along the corridor are expected to benefit alongside major industries as improved road infrastructure boosts regional logistics, warehousing, and small-scale commerce. Beyond generating immediate employment during construction, the project will unlock long-term commercial opportunities in freight and hospitality while streamlining tourism access to destinations like the Araku Valley.

EC-15 will connect the development of three states

Despite persistent challenges surrounding land acquisition, environmental clearances, and rugged terrain, work on the EC-15 corridor is advancing. The highway serves as a vital strategic link connecting central India’s industrial belts to key seaports, opening up efficient freight routes for products from Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Officials anticipate the completed corridor will drive fresh economic momentum and cross-border trade between the participating states.