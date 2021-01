New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains that will connect major destinations in various states of the country with the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadiya. Notably, these newly launched trains will connect Kevadiya to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar. Also Read - UK Invites PM Modi to Attend G7, Boris Johnson Expected to Visit India 'Ahead Of Summit'

“This connectivity will be beneficial for tourists coming to see the Statue of Unity but it will also help in changing the lives of the tribal community of Kevadiya. It will bring new opportunities for job and self-employment,” said PM Modi during the inauguration ceremony. Also Read - Vaccination Against COVID-19 Begins in India, Bailey Bridge on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Opens After 1 Week: Top Headlines at This Hour

One of the new trains Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia has been provided with the latest “Vista-dome tourist coach” which will provide a panoramic view of the skyline.

Check Full List of Newly Launched Trains And Their Routes Here: