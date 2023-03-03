Home

Conrad Sangma to Take Oath as Meghalaya CM on March 7, PM Modi Likely to Attend Ceremony

According to EC, Sangma has defeated his rival Bernard Marak of the BJP and won the South Tura constituency with 10,090 votes.

Conrad Sangma sent his resignation letter to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday and has staked claim to form the new government in the state.

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: Conrad Sangma will take oath as Meghalaya Chief Minister for his second term on Tuesday at a ceremony that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend. Earlier in the day, Sangma claimed that he has ‘absolute majority of 32 MLAs’ on his side in the 60-member assembly. However, he refused to give details of supporting parties.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma said: “Submitted the letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Meghalaya to Hon’ble Governor, Sh. Shri Phagu Chauhan Ji, also staking a claim to form the new government.”

On Thursday, BJP state president in Meghalaya Ernest Mawrie had sent the letter of support to the NPP for the formation of the government to Sangma.

The letter stated: “In inviting a reference to the above-mentioned subject, I am to apprise you that as per directions from the National President, Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda hereby formally communicates with you and submits ‘A leet of Support’ for the institution of the new government as an outcome of the results of the just concluded Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election 2023.”

In the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, the NPP emerged as the single-largest party on Thursday, winning 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to voting on February 27.

News agency ANI reported that a total of 29 newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) along with Sangma were present at Raj Bhawan, out of which 26 MLAs are from NPP, two MLAs from BJP, and one Independent MLA.

The EC announced the result after counting of ballots cast in the February 27 Assembly elections concluded.

Sangma expressed satisfaction and thanked people for voting for his National People’s Party (NPP).

The EC announced the result after counting of ballots cast in the February 27 Assembly elections concluded.

Sangma expressed satisfaction and thanked people for voting for his National People's Party (NPP).