New Delhi: Even as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was officially elected as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine, officially called the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi,’ a party leader, Ramesh Solanki, announced his resignation on Twitter. Thanking Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who heads the Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, Solanki left the party.

My Resignation I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena

I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan pic.twitter.com/I0uIf13Ed2 — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019

On Tuesday night, he tweeted, “Since last few days people are asking for my stand. Let me be very loud and clear, jo mere Shriram ka nahin hain, voh mere kisi kaam ka nahin hai,’ (one who does not respect Lord Ram, is of no use to me). Calling it the ‘most difficult decision’ of his life, he further said that he was resigning with a ‘heavy heart.’

“Congratulations and all the best for forming government in Maharashtra and having Shiv Sena CM. But my conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half-heartedly and it won’t be fair to my post, my party my fellow Shiv Sainiks and my leaders,” the Sena leader further said.

Solanki further described himself as ‘Balasaheb’s Shiv Sainik,’ referring to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who died in November 2012.

The coming together of the Sena and the Congress, two parties with completely different ideologies, has led to questions about just how the coalition would be able to run the government and if it would be able to complete its full five-year term. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already decided not to attend Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony. BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who stepped down as Chief Minister on Tuesday, too, remarked that ‘three different wheels will not be able to run the government.’

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday at 6:40 PM in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.