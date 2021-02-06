Mumbai: Observing that a minor in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case has retracted her statement in the FIR, the Bombay High Court suspended the sentence and permitted bail of a 19-year-old man who was convicted for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old cousin while she was living with him. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Bombay HC Grants Relief To Actor, Says 'No Coercive Action Till February 5'

The Bombay High Court noted that consensual sex with a minor is a legal grey area as the law does not consider consent given by a minor valid, reported Hindustan Times.

The court also took notice of the fact that the minor has retracted her statement and that her mother showed unfriendly behaviour during trials. The matter will now be taken up during the appeal against the conviction.

The 19-year-old man was earlier sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for raping the girl.