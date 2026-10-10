‘Consider available alternative modes of transport’: Delhi Airport issues travel advisory amid Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi Airport has asked passengers to allow extra travel time on October 10 as traffic diversions, metro station closures and heightened security across the capital may disrupt journeys amid the CJP protest.

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Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

Delhi Airport has advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time for travel on Saturday, October 10, as security arrangements and traffic restrictions across the national capital may cause delays. The advisory comes ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police has not granted permission for the demonstration and has stepped up security across central Delhi.

In its advisory, Delhi Airport urged passengers travelling to and from the airport to allow additional time to reach their destination.

“In view of the enhanced security arrangements and anticipated traffic restrictions in Delhi, passengers travelling to and from Delhi Airport are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time for their commute,” Delhi Airport said in a statement.

“Passengers are advised to consider available alternative modes of transport, including cabs, city buses and other modes, as appropriate, to facilitate access to and from the airport. We appreciate your cooperation and wish you a safe and pleasant journey,” it added.

Passenger Advisory issued at 20:45 hrs.

For Live flight status: https://t.co/1CVJNL6Ry1

#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory https://t.co/70LkEp7F28 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) October 9, 2026

Delhi Traffic police warns of diversions

The airport advisory follows a traffic warning issued by Delhi Police ahead of the planned protest. Traffic diversions may affect around 30 locations across the city, depending on the security situation.

The restrictions came into effect from 6 am on Saturday. Roads around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other parts of central and New Delhi may experience congestion or diversions.

Police have advised commuters travelling to the airport, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals to keep extra time for their journeys. People have also been asked to avoid unnecessary travel where possible.

Traffic arrangements may change depending on the situation on the ground.

45 metro stations shut for entry and exit

The protest has also led to restrictions on Delhi Metro services. The entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations have been closed from 9 pm on Friday until 6 pm on Saturday, according to reports.

Interchange facilities remain available at the affected stations, except at New Delhi Metro station, where the interchange facility is also unavailable during the restrictions.

The closures are intended to prevent large crowds from gathering near sensitive locations.

Internet restrictions and heavy security in Central Delhi

Authorities have also imposed temporary mobile internet restrictions within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path area. The restrictions are part of wider security measures linked to the protest.

Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across central Delhi. Barricades and security checks have been put in place near Jantar Mantar and surrounding roads.

The protest is being organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission and the ruling BJP have disputed allegations of deliberate voter-list manipulation.