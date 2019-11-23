New Delhi: Lashing out at the joint alliance, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday claimed that the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress allies had conspired to control the capital city of Maharashtra through the backdoor. “Mumbai is the financial capital of India and Maharashtra is a big state. It was a conspiracy (by NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress) to control Mumbai through the backdoor,” Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also noted that Devendra Fadnavis’ name was projected as the chief minister of Maharashtra throughout the election campaign. “Support base of BJP and the prospect of Devendra Fadnavis becoming CM, played a crucial role in the success of Shiv Sena candidates,” stated Prasad as quoted by news agency ANI.

This comment came after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday in an unprecedented move formed the new government in Maharashtra for the second consecutive term with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as their ally. As per the late-night reports on November 22, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was set to become the state’s chief minister. However, on November 23, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister, NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Felicitating Fadnavis on the oath-taking, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Congratulations @Dev_Fadnavis on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Under his leadership Maharashtra will get a stable and progressive government.”

Congratulations @Dev_Fadnavis on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Under his leadership Maharashtra will get a stable and progressive government. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 23, 2019

Justifying the decision after the swearing-in ceremony, NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters, “From result day to this day no party was able to form the government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government.”