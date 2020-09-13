New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed that there is a conspiracy to discredit the state. He also asserted that his government is working effectively to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 10 lakh people in Maharashtra. Also Read - 'CM Uddhav Thackeray Should Resign,' Retired Navy Officer Hits Out After Assault by Sena Workers

"Some people may feel that now Corona is over, and they should start their politics again. I will not talk about politics but there is a conspiracy to discredit Maharashtra. My silence doesn't mean that I don't have answers", said Thackeray, in his 40-minute long video address.

He also launched a campaign 'my family-my responsibility' to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "I thank the people of Maharashtra from all religions for their support during difficult times. This was the times of festivities for all religions. Everyone maintained restrain," he said.

Without mentioning the attack on a former Navy officer, Kangana Ranaut row, Sushant Singh Rajput death case and drugs case of Rhea Chakraborty, the chief minister said that whatever storms have reached the state, be it natural or political, the government is capable of handling all of them.