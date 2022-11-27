Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Triangular Fight Among INC, BJP And AAP At Anand, Who Will Win This Year?

For this year's assembly polls, the otherwise duel between Congress and BJP has turned into a triangular contest with the entry of Aam Aadmi Party

In 2017, Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Yogesh Patel (Bapaji) of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 5,286 votes.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Anand is one of the 182 assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat. It falls under the Anand Lok Sabha constituency. Total number of voters in Anand assembly as per 2019 parliamentary elections is 2,93,871. The number of urban voters in Anand assembly is approximately 2,51,789 which is around 85.68% as per 2011 Census.

For this year’s assembly polls, the otherwise duel between Congress and BJP has turned into a triangular contest with the entry of Aam Aadmi Party. While INC took over the stronghold of BJP in the last assembly polls in 2017, will it be possible for either of the two parties to restrict competition to themselves in 2022?

CANDIDATES FOR GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022:

Sedaliya Girishkumar Himmatlal- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Alpeshkumar Jayantibhai Makwana (Appu) – Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Arvindkumar Amarshibhai Gol- Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Kantibhai Sodha Parmar (Bhagat) – Indian National Congress (INC)

Maulik Vinubhai Shah – Bharatiya National Janta Dal

Yogesh R. Patel (Bapji)- Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)

Vaghari Ganpatbhai Jesangbhai- Log Party

08 Independent Candidates

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PREVIOUS ELECTIONS?

In 2017, Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Yogesh Patel (Bapaji) of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 5,286 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) won from Anand Lok Sabha constituency with the margin of 1,97,718 votes by defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of the Indian National Congress.