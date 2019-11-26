New Delhi: Hours after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post of chief minister of Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP in the state and at the Centre, saying on a day when the country is celebrating its Constitution, the BJP government is busy working to destroy it. He was making reference to the Maharashtra political crisis in the context of Constitution Day which was observed today.

“It is ironic that on the day India was celebrating its Constitution, the BJP government was busy working to destroy it. The Constitution belongs to every Indian. Let us pledge to uphold its values and defend it at all costs,” the Congress MP from Wayanad said.

Soon after Fadnavis stepped down as the chief minister of the state, a host of Congress leaders slammed the BJP for the way it formed the government in the state without proving majority in the House.

Calling the resignation of Fadnavis ‘a victory of constitutional democracy’, Congress leader KC Venugopal said the move is not only a failure of him but also a slap on the faces of masters who are sitting in Delhi.

Slamming the BJP for illegally forming the government in the state, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Fadnavis government in Maharashtra was formed just on the piles of lies and it crashed like a house of cards.

Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan also raised voice over the latest move and said the state governor should invite the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to form the government in the state.

While addressing Lok Sabha, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also took a dig at the BJP and said the Supreme Court, apart from giving a hearing, should also look into how this government in Maharashtra was formed illegally.

The statement from the Congress leaders came hours after Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar tendered resignations from their respective posts.

The decision from these two leaders came after the Supreme Court passed an order for a floor test in the Assembly to prove the majority to form the government in the state.