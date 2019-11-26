New Delhi: On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a joint sitting of the Parliament at the Central Hall in New Delhi.

Paying homage to the Father of Indian Constitution DR BR Ambedkar, PM Modi remarked, “Today is a historic day. 70 years ago, we adopted our great Constitution.”

“The Constitution of India highlights both rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfil the duties mentioned in our Constitution,” he said, adding that the country will remember the constitutional pillars laid by Ambedkar.

#BabaSahebAmbedkar had said that we had been both independent and a republic in past but we squandered it because of our own mistakes He would be the happiest today because India has strengthened both its independence and democracy: PM @narendramodi #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/YbbSX9jCxK — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 26, 2019

Highlighting the two most important mantras of the Indian Constitution – ‘Dignity of Indian citizens’ and ‘Unity of India’ – PM Modi further said, “We cannot safeguard our rights without fulfilling our responsibilities.”

“Our Constitution begins with ‘We are the people of India’. We are the power of the people of India, we are the inspiration and we are the purpose…our actions will make our nation even stronger,” he added.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

It must be noted that in 2015, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ambedkar memorial, better known as the Statue of Equality, and declared the birth anniversary of Ambedkar as the Constitution Day of India, or Samvidhan Diwas.

Previously, the day was commemorated as National Law Day as per a resolution passed by the Supreme Court Bar Association, a lawyers’ body, in 1979.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also slated to address the joint session of the Parliament.

Besides, President Kovind will also inaugurate a digital exhibition through video conferencing as well as organise a 10-day programme on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi read out a copy of the Indian Constitution in front of the Ambedkar statue outside Parliament in protest of the political developments in Maharashtra.