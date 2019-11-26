New Delhi: India, on November 26 every year, celebrates Constitution Day to mark the commemoration of the Constitution of India, a crucial landmark in the country’s step towards independence and sovereignty. Here’s all you need to know:

What is Constitution Day?

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas or National Law Day, was first celebrated in 2015, is celebrated to pay tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution.

While it is not a public holiday, Constitution Day is observed by various departments of the Government of India. Previously, the day was commemorated as National Law Day as per a resolution passed by the Supreme Court Bar Association, a lawyers’ body, in 1979.

The Constitution was adopted on the same day in 1949, two years after India achieved independence. Upon its adoption, the first Congress-led government invited Dr BR Ambedkar to become the first Law and Justice Minister.

Notably, the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Constitution Day celebration was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of Statue of Equality in Mumbai.

How is it being observed this year?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are slated to address a joint session of the Parliament today.

Besides, President Kovind will also inaugurate a digital exhibition through video conferencing as well as organise a 10-day programme on the occassion.

First-time celebration for Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 for the first time this year since the abrogation of Article 370 that ended the J&K Constitution that was in place since 1957.

Here’s how top leaders and politicians have reacted

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah:

“As a true sentinel of the Constitution, the Modi government is committed to maintain the unity and integrity of the country with the resolve of the welfare of 130 crore countrymen following the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar Ji. Greetings to all the countrymen on Constitution Day.”

संविधान के एक सच्चे प्रहरी के रूप में मोदी सरकार बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर जी के आदर्शों पर चलते हुए 130 करोड़ देशवासियों के कल्याण के संकल्प के साथ देश की एकता और अखंडता को बनाए रखने के लिए कटिबद्ध है। समस्त देशवासियों को संविधान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal:

“Today is Constitution Day. Today is the foundation day of Aam Aadmi Party. It is not just a coincidence. Nature has entrusted one of the workers of “you” with the responsibility of saving the Constitution and implementing it in this country in letter and spirit. If you have to give life, don’t retreat.”

आज संविधान दिवस है। आज ही आम आदमी पार्टी का स्थापना दिवस है। ये महज़ संयोग नहीं है। प्रकृति ने “आप” के एक एक कार्यकर्ता पर संविधान को बचाने और इसे अक्षरशः इस देश में लागू कराने की ज़िम्मेदारी सौंपी है। इसके लिए जान भी देनी पड़े तो पीछे मत हटना। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi:

“Greetings to all our countrymen on Constitution Day. On Constitution Day, we salute the valuable contribution of the great leaders of our Constituent Assembly. We are proud of our Constitution, we reiterate our commitment to preserve the values inherent in it.”

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar:

“Happy #ConstitutionDay to all countrymen. As we celebrate 70th Constitution Day, let us remember that the Indian Constitution gives us rights and tells us about our duties also. Let us follow it.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar:

“Our Constitution has helped us shape the democratic India of today & will help us define our tomorrow!”

Our Constitution has helped us shape the democratic India of today & will help us define our tomorrow!#ConstitutionofIndia #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/R1UB0cPJJl — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 26, 2019

Notably, several opposition party leaders led by the Congress decided to boycott the Parliament sitting on Tuesday in order to protest against the political developments in Maharashtra.